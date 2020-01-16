New polls show right-wing merger doesn’t win PM majority — even if Otzma passes

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen announces her intention to stand in France’s 2022 presidential elections.

“My decision is made,” Le Pen says as she presents her New Year’s wishes.

Le Pen says she is proposing a “grand alternative to put the country back on its feet” and create “national unity.”

Le Pen reached the runoff in the 2017 election but lost badly to Emmanuel Macron, who is now in the midst of one of the most difficult periods of his presidency.

In addition to the grassroots yellow vest movement that’s seeking social and economic justice, Macron is facing a strike over reforms to the country’s pension system that has run for 43 days.

— AP