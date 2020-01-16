home page
After call with Putin, PM ‘optimistic’ issue of jailed Israeli will be solved
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he believes the plight of an Israeli woman who has been jailed in Russia for months is “moving toward a solution.”
Netanyahu makes the statement after a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin “on regional developments and on the issue of Naama Issachar.
“The conversation was warm and matter-of-fact and boosted the prime minister’s optimism that the release of Issachar is moving toward a solution.”
Issachar, 27, has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for drug smuggling, after some 10 grams of cannabis were found in her luggage during a layover in Moscow.
