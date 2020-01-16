After call with Putin, PM ‘optimistic’ issue of jailed Israeli will be solved
search
home page
Live Now

After call with Putin, PM ‘optimistic’ issue of jailed Israeli will be resolved

Office says conversation was ‘warm and matter-of-fact’ and boosted Netanyahu’s confidence that matter is moving toward solution

By TOI staff Today, 1:50 pm 0 Edit
Naama Issachar, sentenced to 7.5 years in Russia over alleged drug smuggling, in an undated photo (Courtesy)
Naama Issachar, sentenced to 7.5 years in Russia over alleged drug smuggling, in an undated photo (Courtesy)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.

1:51 pm

After call with Putin, PM ‘optimistic’ issue of jailed Israeli will be solved

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he believes the plight of an Israeli woman who has been jailed in Russia for months is “moving toward a solution.”

Netanyahu makes the statement after a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin “on regional developments and on the issue of Naama Issachar.

“The conversation was warm and matter-of-fact and boosted the prime minister’s optimism that the release of Issachar is moving toward a solution.”

Naama Issachar, sentenced to 7.5 years in Russia over alleged drug smuggling, in an undated photo (Courtesy)

Issachar, 27, has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for drug smuggling, after some 10 grams of cannabis were found in her luggage during a layover in Moscow.

read more:
comments
Live Now
1:51 pm

After call with Putin, PM ‘optimistic’ issue of jailed Israeli will be solved

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he believes the plight of an Israeli woman who has been jailed in Russia for months is “moving toward a solution.”

Netanyahu makes the statement after a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin “on regional developments and on the issue of Naama Issachar.

“The conversation was warm and matter-of-fact and boosted the prime minister’s optimism that the release of Issachar is moving toward a solution.”

Naama Issachar, sentenced to 7.5 years in Russia over alleged drug smuggling, in an undated photo (Courtesy)

Issachar, 27, has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for drug smuggling, after some 10 grams of cannabis were found in her luggage during a layover in Moscow.