Iran accuses EU of abandoning nuclear deal for fear of ‘bully’ Trump

Iran accuses European governments of sacrificing a troubled 2015 nuclear deal to avoid trade reprisals from US President Donald Trump, who has spent nearly two years trying to scupper it.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says Trump is again behaving like a “high school bully” and the decision by Britain, France and Germany to heed his pressure to lodge a complaint over Iranian compliance deprived them of any right to claim the moral high ground.

The three governments “sold out remnants of #JCPOA (the nuclear deal) to avoid new Trump tariffs,” Zarif charges.

“It won’t work my friends. You only whet his appetite. Remember your high school bully?”

— AFP