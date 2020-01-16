Trump impeachment articles are read out on US Senate floor

The US Congress opens the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump with House Democrats reading the formal charges from the well of the US Senate ahead of the swearing in of all 100 senators as jurors for only the third impeachment trial in US history.

The two articles of impeachment against Trump are read out on the Senate floor ahead of the start of the historic trial.

“In his conduct, and in violation of his constitutional oath… Donald J. Trump has abused the powers of the presidency,” Representative Adam Schiff, one of the House managers who will lead the prosecution of the president, says as he begins reading from the first article of impeachment.

— AFP and AP