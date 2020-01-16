Anger after ministry nixes bus trips incongruous with Shabbat’s start, end

The Transportation Ministry has canceled numerous bus trips in the public transportation system throughout the country that ended after the start of Shabbat or began before the end of the Jewish day of rest.

A ministry source tells Ynet the decision was made due to complaints by religious travelers.

Blue and White chief Benny Gantz responds: “We’ll win [the election] and amend this. Israel is a Jewish state and not a halachic state.”

Meretz’s Nitzan Horowitz tweets: “This is how a fanatical minister abuses citizens,” in reference to the religious minister Bezalel Smotrich. Noting the rides in question include “lines to hospitals that begin in the early evenings on Saturdays,” Nitzan says: “Shameful. We’ll fight him and kick him out.”