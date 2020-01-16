White House ‘violated the law’ by freezing Ukraine aid, watchdog says

The White House budget office “violated the law” by freezing military aid to put political pressure on the government of Ukraine, a US congressional watchdog announces as US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial looms.

The Office of Management and Budget “withheld funds for a policy reason, which is not permitted under the Impoundment Control Act,” the report says, noting that the budget office actively took steps to make the funds “unavailable” despite being congressionally appropriated.

“Faithful execution of the law does not permit the President to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law,” it says.

— AFP