Peretz: Breaching deal with Otzma Yehudit ‘one of toughest decisions of my life’

Jewish Home head Rafi Peretz issues a statement on his last-minute decision to breach his deal with Otzma Yehudit and join with other right-wing parties in reforming Yamina.

Peretz says the decision was “one of the toughest I’ve made in my life… I gave my word and I broke it, and I am sorry for it from the bottom of my heart.”

He acknowledges that his public image has been hurt by his zigzagging on the matter.

But he says he believes his agreement with New Right and National Union “saved religious Zionism” and “prevented the formation of a left-wing government.”