Ben Gvir: Netanyahu shouldn’t lecture us, we’re remaining in the race

Itamar Ben Gvir quickly rebuffs the prime minister’s overtures that he quit the election context after his party Otzma Yehudit is left alone outside the Yamin right-wing alliance.

“I expect him to help Otzma Yehudit and not hinder it,” he tells Channel 12 news.

“If he had quit there would have been a government [after the September elections]. He shouldn’t lecture us. We remain in the race.”