Blue and White warns Edelstein: Convene Knesset on immunity or be replaced

Senior Blue and White officials are warning Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein he has until Monday to convene the plenum to vote on forming the Knesset House Committee in order to debate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s immunity request, or they will move to replace him, the Ynet new site reports.

The officials say Edelstein had been given several days to act in a statesmanlike manner but is “dragging his feet.”

With a week having passed since the Knesset’s legal adviser green-lit the committee convening during an election period, they say, “it is time to decide.”