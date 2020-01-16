Poland, Lithuania vow to resist Russian WWII historical offensive

Poland and Lithuania are working together to defend themselves against a Russian historical offensive that seeks to minimize Soviet responsibility for the outbreak of World War II, their foreign ministers announce.

Linas Linkevicius of Lithuania and Jacek Czaputowicz of Poland describe recent Russian statements that put blame on Poland for start of World War II as disinformation that they perceive as a threat to their nations.

“We will not let the Kremlin manipulate history so easily and spread lies,” Linkevicius says after meeting Czaputowicz in Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital.

Historians in the West say the Russian claims are baseless.

