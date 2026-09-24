Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

Susan Sarandon, far-left politician Avila Chevalier detained at anti-Israel protest, footage shows

Today, 9:08 pm
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Footage circulating on social media shows that actress Susan Sarandon and Darializa Avila Chevalier, a far-left Democratic nominee for US Congress, are among the dozens detained at an anti-Israel protest outside the UN, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is about to take the podium.

The X account belonging to Avila Chevalier, a staunch opponent of Israel who is heavily favored to win her election, shares a post about her being detained by police for blocking a road.

Sarandon is also an outspoken critic of Israel.

 

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