Susan Sarandon, far-left politician Avila Chevalier detained at anti-Israel protest, footage shows

Footage circulating on social media shows that actress Susan Sarandon and Darializa Avila Chevalier, a far-left Democratic nominee for US Congress, are among the dozens detained at an anti-Israel protest outside the UN, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is about to take the podium.

????NYPD ARRESTS Susan Sarandon. "That's @SusanSarandon there." –@JordanChariton reacts to NYPD Arresting her at an anti-Netanyahu protest outside the United Nations in NYC pic.twitter.com/nEYZeTusbU — Status Coup News (@StatusCoup) September 24, 2026

The X account belonging to Avila Chevalier, a staunch opponent of Israel who is heavily favored to win her election, shares a post about her being detained by police for blocking a road.

Darializa Avila Chevalier, NY-13 DSA candidate, is at a Jewish Voice for Peace protest against Benjamin Netanyahu's arrival in NYC She has been arrested alongside Chi Ossé, Gustavo Gordillo, and Caleb Hearon (via @RahhalEmily) pic.twitter.com/xsltGZa35A — Popstonox (@Popstonox) September 24, 2026

Sarandon is also an outspoken critic of Israel.