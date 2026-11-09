Trump, Qatari PM wrap up White House meeting

US President Donald Trump has wrapped up his meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani after just under an hour, a White House official says.

The meeting was scheduled to discuss Qatar’s efforts to broker an agreement between the US and Iran that would curb Tehran’s nuclear program and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The sit-down was notably kept closed to the press, breaking from Trump’s general preference of taking questions from reporters while hosting world leaders.