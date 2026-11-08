Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 8, 2026

TV host and ex-soccer star Eyal Berkovic suspended for anti-Arab racist remarks

Today, 2:49 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
TV commentator and former soccer star Eyal Berkovic speaks at the annual international Municipal Innovation Conference in Tel Aviv, on February 27, 2019. (Flash90)
TV commentator and former soccer star Eyal Berkovic speaks at the annual international Municipal Innovation Conference in Tel Aviv, on February 27, 2019. (Flash90)

Channel 13 news suspends commentator and former international soccer star Eyal Berkovic for an unspecified amount of time over anti-Arab racist comments he made on air yesterday.

During a show yesterday, while reporter Suleiman Maswadeh was profiling Michigan’s new anti-Israel senator Abdul El-Sayed and pointing out he has an MD (Doctor of Medicine) from Columbia University, Berkovic interjected.

“Everyone is now given the ‘doctor’ honorific; did you check if he’s a doctor?” he said.

When Maswadeh started explaining that El-Sayed is indeed a certified doctor, Berkovic continued: “They also say about Ahmad Tibi that he’s a doctor. So what if they say? He should show the certificate. Everyone’s a doctor.”

At that point, Maswadeh pointed out that the longtime Arab Israeli lawmaker, too, is an MD and a trained gynecologist who graduated from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Berkovic then mockingly addressed his co-host, Moriah Asraf, and said: “Moriah is also a doctor. A doctor of what are you?”

Asraf herself went along with Berkovic’s jokes throughout the segment.

In a statement, Channel 13 says: “Freedom of expression and diversity of opinion are among the foundations of a free press, but don’t legitimize racist remarks. The words said yesterday on the program ‘Moriah and Berko’ are unacceptable and don’t align with the company’s values.

“As a result, a clarification meeting has been held with Eyal Berkovic, at the end of which it was decided that he will be suspended from broadcasting with immediate effect.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.