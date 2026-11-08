Liberman says flexibility on Haredi draft doesn’t mean ‘red lines are erased,’ denies sabotaging Eisenkot

After being criticized since Friday for making a U-turn on one of the most central issues he has pushed for the past seven years, Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman says his willingness to compromise on ultra-Orthodox enlistment to the IDF “doesn’t mean giving up values and principles.”

In a statement, Liberman denounces what he claims is a “series of analysts, mouthpieces, bots and bigoted people, sometimes with a notable racist overtone,” who “always attribute malicious motives and invent conspiracies.”

Repeating his rejection of a government relying on the Arab-led parties, Liberman says that “in order to prevent more elections and end the Netanyahu era, there is no choice but to make difficult decisions on matters when flexibility can be displayed to reach understandings.”

“Understandings don’t mean giving up on principles, and discussions don’t mean red lines are erased,” he says. “I still believe the correct model is enlistment for everyone. At the same time, in light of the election results, we must examine the possibility of reaching understandings, including based on outlines devised in the past.”

He notes an enlistment law he proposed in 2018, arguing that while it must be adapted to the post-October 7 reality, it still is a reasonable starting point.

“I haven’t given up the principle of service [for everyone], nor on my commitment to expanding benefits and improving the status of reservists and career soldiers,” he says.

He denies accusations that he is obsessed with becoming prime minister and is sabotaging Gadi Eisenkot’s efforts to form a government: “I’m not engaged in political tricks and not trying to undermine anyone.”