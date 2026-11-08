Iran says 3 tankers caught fire in Hormuz

Three oil tankers caught fire on Sunday in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran regularly targets ships that transit without its authorization, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says in a statement.
Since the outbreak of the Iran war in late February, Tehran has severely restricted traffic through the strategic waterway, insisting vessels use routes authorized by the Islamic Republic.
The United States has in response imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and helped tankers travel the strait, which used to carry about one-fifth of global oil consumption.
“Since the early hours of this morning, three noncompliant tankers have exploded and caught fire while they were sailing in the illegal channel in the Strait of Hormuz,” the Revolutionary Guards say in a statement.
The Guards do not specify the names or nationality of the tankers.
Meanwhile, British maritime agency UKMTO reports that a tanker caught fire yesterday in the strait, off the coast of Khasab, Oman.
“Military authorities reported the tanker is on fire which has resulted in the evacuation of the crew,” the agency says in a statement, also reporting another tanker struck by an “unknown projectile” on Saturday.
Emirati state media says on Sunday that 22 people were rescued from a burning vessel in the Gulf of Oman and are in stable condition.
AFP is unable to confirm if the various reports reference the same incidents.
More from today’s Liveblog:
Your next read: ToI Editors' Picks
CHOOSE YOUR BOOK
CHOOSE YOUR BOOK
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
LIMITED TIME OFFER: Join The Times of Israel Community today and you'll receive a physical book of your choice, carefully curated by our editors.
Choose between two must-reads: When We See You Again by Rachel Goldberg-Polin, a searing portrait of a mother’s grief and strength following unthinkable tragedy;
Or Out of the Sky: Heroism and Rebirth in Nazi Europe by Matti Friedman, the gripping and surprising tale of a forgotten moment during World War II.
As a Community member, you’ll also enjoy our DocuNation series of outstanding Israeli documentary films, an ad-free experience of our site and podcasts, commenting privileges, and more.
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel