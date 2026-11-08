Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 8, 2026
Two reported dead in Israeli strike in southern Gaza
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Palestinian media reports two dead in an Israeli strike in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis a short while ago.
The fatalities are not immediately identified, and there is no immediate comment from the IDF.
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