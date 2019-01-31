The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Iranian social media bot army trying to affect Israeli elections — report
Iran is operating hundreds of fake social media accounts in an attempt to affect Israel’s parliamentary elections, according to a media report citing findings by a US-based tech company.
Vocativ, founded by Israeli entrepreneur Mati Kochavi, says in its new report that Israel’s Facebook, Twitter and Telegram scenes are seeing increased activity by bots operated from the Islamic Republic in an attempt to focus the discourse on divisive issues, the Ynet news site reports.
Those issues reportedly included sexual harassment in Israel, criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, social inequality, anti-democratic legislation, poverty, violence against women and more.
The estimated 350 fake accounts have a potential reach of 500,000 Israelis every month, the report says. Their activity has significantly intensified since the November announcement of Knesset elections on April 9.
Netanyahu said earlier this week that Israel is facing “daily” cyber-attacks originating from Iran.
UN envoy Danon urges European allies to step up fight against anti-Semitism
United Nations ambassador Danny Danon says Israel appreciates the support of its newfound allies in Eastern Europe but expects “stronger actions” when it comes to their stance against anti-Semitism.
Danon says that the former communist nations have played a key role in blocking anti-Israel measures in the European Union and other international forums. But he says they have to improve their approach toward Jews and accurately portray the memory of the Holocaust.
Danon is leading a delegation of fellow ambassadors to the UN in Israel.
Lithuania, Ukraine, Hungary and others are among those swept up in a wave of World War II-era revisionism that seeks to diminish their culpability in the Holocaust while making heroes out of anti-Soviet nationalists involved in the mass killing of Jews.
— with AP
Deaths from traffic accidents down 13.2% in 2018
The number of traffic accidents dropped significantly in 2018, as did deaths and casualties from such accidents, according to a report by the Central Bureau of Statistics.
The report says last year there were 12,167 accidents with casualties in Israel, compared to 13,335 in 2017, an 8.8 percent decrease.
In those accidents, 316 people died compared with 364 in the previous year — a drop of 13.2%.
There were 1,962 people seriously injured in crashes last year, an 11.9% drop from 2017 when the number was 2,226. Those who suffered mild injuries numbered 20,070, compared with 21,983 the previous year — an 8.7% drop.
Saudi Arabia, Arab allies end days of discussions in Jordan to coordinate policy
Top diplomats from Saudi Arabia and its allies wrap up two days of talks in Jordan’s Dead Sea resort on coordinating policy on the multiple conflicts gripping the region.
The closed-door meetings were a “consultation between brothers and friends,” Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi says in a terse statement shortly after they ended.
They were a forum “to exchange views on our regional issues and ways of cooperation to overcome regional crises,” he says, without providing any details.
Yesterday, when the six ministers held six hours of talks, Jordan’s King Abdullah II highlighted the “importance of coordination on the various issues and crises facing the region.”
The talks, which also involved the foreign ministers of Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, come just two weeks before a planned US-Polish conference on the Middle East where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to speak.
The Dead Sea meeting also comes amid debate over the return of Syria to the Arab League, which suspended Damascus’s membership in November 2011 as President Bashar Assad has emerged victorious from nearly eight years of deadly conflict.
— with AFP
Gabbay: Netanyahu will be unseated if Gantz, Lapid vow not to join his government
Labor party leader Avi Gabbay repeats his call for fellow center-left party leaders Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid to explicitly promise they will not join a government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the upcoming elections.
“I am happy for new people joining politics and boosting the [center-left] bloc, and it can be boosted even more,” Gabbay tells mayors from his party at a conference in Haifa, referring to rising star Gantz who gave his maiden political speech this week.
“But to bring about change we need to commit to a government change,” he adds. “If there is such a commitment, I promise you that on April 9 Netanyahu won’t be prime minister. There will be a new prime minister, a new government, a government of hope.”
In Bundestag, Israeli Holocaust survivor calls Germany bulwark against intolerance
A prominent Holocaust survivor calls Germany a bulwark against intolerance, saying the country has changed a lot from the Germany that murdered 6 million Jews in gas chambers.
Speaking at a special parliamentary session commemorating the victims of the Holocaust, Israeli historian Saul Friedlander asks Germans to “continue fighting for tolerance and inclusiveness, humanity and freedom, in short for true democracy.”
The 86-year-old, who survived the Shoah in a Catholic boarding school in France and whose parents were killed in Auschwitz, warns that anti-Semitism and authoritarian regimes are on the rise again.
Friedlander says he first hesitated whether he should speak in the German parliament but then agreed because “since the war, Germany has become a bulwark against the threats I’ve mentioned.”
— AP
All activists arrested in Ethiopian-Israeli protest released from custody
The Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court orders the release of all the 11 activists arrested yesterday in the Ethiopian-Israeli community’s protest against police violence and discrimination against them, which turned violent toward its end after hours of peaceful demonstration.
The rally at Rabin Square, which followed a march that shuttered major thoroughfares and junctions, turned violent when a few dozen of the protesters began a vandalism spree down Ibn Gabirol Boulevard.
Police described the rioters as a “a small minority” and said six police officers had been lightly wounded trying to quell the disturbances. Eleven of the protesters were arrested.
Police asked for the detainees to be remanded for six days, but the judge, Alaa Masarwe, rules that their actions don’t justify their continued detention.
“Almost all the suspects are without criminal background and their actions, despite their severity and without making light of them, were committed in a specific situation that cannot be disconnected from the wider context,” Masarwe says.
“It was a quiet protest that escalated toward its end, and some of the actions aren’t of high severity,” he adds.
comments