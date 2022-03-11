Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022
UN says 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion
GENEVA, Switzerland — Two and a half million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24, the United Nations says.
“Two and a half million people have now fled Ukraine, including 116,000 third-country nationals,” Paul Dillon, spokesman for the UN’s International Organization for Migration, writes on Twitter.
