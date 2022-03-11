Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022

UN says 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion

By AFP 11 March 2022, 11:17 am Edit

GENEVA, Switzerland — Two and a half million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24, the United Nations says.

“Two and a half million people have now fled Ukraine, including 116,000 third-country nationals,” Paul Dillon, spokesman for the UN’s International Organization for Migration, writes on Twitter.

comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed