Virus czar: Designation of cities with high infection rates not a ‘mark of Cain’

After today’s meeting of the so-called coronavirus cabinet, the official leading Israel’s response to the pandemic says the infection rate has risen “another level.”

During a briefing, Prof. Ronni Gamzu says the designation of cities with high infection rates as “red” isn’t a “mark of Cain.”

“These are places in which we want to increase [our] involvement to help them get out of the cycle of morbidity,” he says.

He also says the decision to impose lockdown measures in “red” cities was made with a “heavy heart” and warns there are further “tough decisions” ahead.