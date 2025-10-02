Medics treat over 3,000 on Yom Kippur; 7 injured running for shelter in rocket attack

Medics treated 3,022 people for injuries over Yom Kippur, including 2,165 people who were taken to the hospital, Magen David Adom paramedics said Thursday evening.

The Jewish Day of Atonement began Wednesday evening and ended Thursday at sundown. Among those injured over the holiday were 293 people who fainted, became dehydrated or otherwise felt unwell during the fast.

Observant Jews mark Yom Kippur by fasting for 25 hours and praying for most of the day. Taking advantage of deserted roads and highways, secular Israelis have made a tradition of biking throughout the mostly empty streets.

Medics said that they treated 295 people who were hurt while riding bikes, scooters or skateboards, and another 23 were injured in traffic accidents.

Two were seriously injured, including a 17-year-old boy who was hit by a car in Tel Aviv and a 21-year-old man who was taken to the hospital after his vehicle flipped over on Route 444, near Taybeh.

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Hamas fired five rockets toward Ashdod during the start of the holiday Wednesday evening, triggering sirens.

Seven people were lightly injured while rushing to a bomb shelter when the sirens went off, but no one was injured by the barrage itself.

Air defenses intercepted four of the rockets headed toward the coastal city, while one landed in an open area, the IDF said Wednesday.

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There were no reports of injuries or damage.

Medics also transported 149 women in labor to hospitals to give birth, and assisted in delivering three babies over the course of the Jewish fast day.