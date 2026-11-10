US evacuates military aircraft from 2nd British base due to threat from Iran — report

The US has removed military aircraft from a base in the United Kingdom due to a threat from Iran, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The report says US officials are discussing whether the threat to RAF Mildenhall is general or more specific.

According to the outlet, two refueling tankers were moved to Germany yesterday morning, while other tankers and aircraft were taken to Germany and other bases over the course of the day. The report cites flight-tracking data and officials.

There is no comment from the US beyond the air force stating that aircraft are moved between locations for multiple different reasons.

“We do not routinely comment on the activity of other nations. Aircraft and other assets move regularly according to operational requirements,” a British ministry of defense spokesperson says.

Last month, the US Air Force removed its bombers stationed at RAF Fairford in England following an investigation into an alleged planned terror attack at the base, which was used in operations against Iran.

UK officials say proxies linked to Iran have been behind a string of arson and other attacks in Britain and other countries, many of them targeting the Jewish community and intended to sow fear. They have previously warned that Tehran could expand its targets in the UK if conflicts in the Middle East continue.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said Iran was “talking very politely” with US negotiators, and there was a “good chance” a resolution can be reached to end the conflict between the two countries, adding that the war is “effectively over.”

Agencies contributed to this report.