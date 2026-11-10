Alleged Palestinian stone-thrower, 14, killed by IDF gunfire in West Bank; 2 others injured

Palestinian health officials report that a 14-year-old boy was shot dead by Israeli troops near the West Bank city of Nablus last night, while the army says it fired on stone-throwers.
The Palestinian Authority’s health ministry says it was notified of the death of Mu’taz Iyad Daghlas, 14, after his body was taken by Israeli authorities from the village of Burqa.
The IDF, in a statement, says that troops operating on the outskirts of Burqa spotted “several terrorists who planned to throw stones at a highway” in the area where Israeli motorists drive, and where stones had been thrown previously at Israeli cars.
“The soldiers responded with gunfire toward them to remove the danger,” the army says, adding that “hits were identified.”
The PA’s official WAFA news agency says the troops had fired on a group of teenagers in the area, also wounding a 17-year-old and 19-year-old, who were taken to a hospital, “while ambulance crews were prevented from reaching the child, before his death was announced.”
WAFA reports that the Israeli troops also detained the father of the slain Palestinian teen, three Palestinian Red Crescent Society medics, and another Palestinian man in the area.
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