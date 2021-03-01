Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page

Netanyahu accused of sexism, racism for deriding New Hope’s Shasha-Biton

‘The paka-paka and the Shasha-Shasha’: With mocking nickname, PM appears to blame rival party’s No. 2 for Israel’s coronavirus deaths

By TOI staff 1 March 2021, 11:41 pm 7 Edit
MK Yifat Shasha-Biton visits the coronavirus ward at Ziv Medical Center in the northern city of Safed on December 3, 2020. (David Cohen/ Flash90)
MK Yifat Shasha-Biton visits the coronavirus ward at Ziv Medical Center in the northern city of Safed on December 3, 2020. (David Cohen/ Flash90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was accused of sexism and racism toward former Likud MK and current New Hope candidate Yifat Shasha-Biton on Monday, after he referred to her with a disparaging nickname, while appearing to suggest she was to blame for Israel’s coronavirus deaths.

In an interview Monday morning with the Kan public broadcaster, Netanyahu was asked how, despite his claim of “huge success” in dealing with COVID-19 due to Israel’s vast vaccination campaign, the Jewish state was nearing 6,000 dead from the virus.

“Ask the shashot and the pakot, the paka-paka and the Shasha-Shasha,” he said, referring to Shasha-Biton with a phrase denoting someone who whines all the time.

Following the formation of a new government in May, Shasha-Biton was named chairwoman of the Knesset’s Coronavirus Committee, where she earned popular acclaim for overturning and criticizing a number of the government’s coronavirus restrictions. Her decision to buck the prime minister also raised hackles among Netanyahu and his allies, who later stripped the committee of its power to overturn government rules.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press briefing on the state of the pandemic, February 24, 2021 (video screenshot)

Since Shasha-Biton left Likud to join fellow defector Gideon Sa’ar’s newly founded New Hope party, Netanyahu has repeatedly suggested that she was to blame for Israel’s high morbidity rates.

Responding to Netanyahu’s comments, Shasha-Biton said Netanyahu was “taking Israel down into a very deep abyss.”

“His contempt for the citizens of the State of Israel and for the victims of the coronavirus is a new low for this man, who was once considered a respected prime minister,” Shasha-Biton told Kan.

Knesset Member Yifat Shasha-Biton attends the Education, Culture, and Sports Committee on July 15, 2019. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

“I will not stoop to his level. I will continue to fight for the citizens of the State of Israel, without fear, with the voice of reason within me and with the tremendous support from the people of Israel,” she said.

Several pundits suggested that Netanyahu’s comments displayed both racism toward Shasha-Biton’s Sephardic roots and sexism.

New Hope chair Gideon Sa’ar said the “shameful attack” on his party No. 2 was “another example of an unbridled discourse of hatred” to come from the prime minister and his backers.

“The day after Netanyahu, and it is near, we will return a respectful and cohesive dialogue between us and heal Israel,” Sa’ar said.

read more:
comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed