56 soldiers added to list of Israel’s fallen since last Memorial Day

Fifty-six soldiers were killed during their military service since Israel’s last Memorial Day, according to figures released by the Defense Ministry on Friday.
Another 84 disabled veterans died due to complications from injuries sustained during their service.
The numbers brought the total to 24,068 of those who have died during service to the country since 1860.
The annual figures include all soldiers and police who died in the past year, whether as a result of accidents, illness, or suicide.
Israel’s Memorial Day will commence next Tuesday evening when a one-minute siren will blare across the country. On Wednesday morning, a two-minute siren will sound ahead of national memorial ceremonies at Israel’s 52 military cemeteries.
Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition
by email and never miss our top stories
By signing up, you agree to the terms
Memorial Day is one of Israel’s few national, non-religious holidays, during which large swaths of the Israeli public typically visit the graves of loved ones and comrades.
View of the National Hall of Remembrance at Mount Herzl, Jerusalem, on October 10, 2019. (Flash90)
In 2020, during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Memorial Day ceremonies took place without audiences, and smaller events planned for municipal cemeteries across the country were canceled for fear of coronavirus outbreaks. Last year, there were still some outdoor virus-related restrictions in place, but this year they have been lifted entirely.
We're telling a critical story
Yes, I'll give
Yes, I'll give
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
Israel is now a far more prominent player on the world stage than its size suggests. As The Times of Israel's Diplomatic Correspondent, I'm well aware that Israel's security, strategy and national interests are always scrutinized and have serious implications.
It takes balance, determination, and knowledge to accurately convey Israel's story, and I come to work every day aiming to do so fully.
Financial support from readers like you allows me to travel to witness both war (I just returned from reporting in Ukraine) and the signing of historic agreements. And it enables The Times of Israel to remain the place readers across the globe turn to for accurate news about Israel's relationship with the world.
If it's important to you that independent, fact-based coverage of Israel's role in the world exists and thrives, I urge you to support our work. Will you join The Times of Israel Community today?
Thank you,
Lazar Berman, Diplomatic Correspondent
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel ten years ago - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel
comments