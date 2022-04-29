Join our Community
56 soldiers added to list of Israel’s fallen since last Memorial Day

In addition, 84 disabled veterans passed away due to injuries sustained during service, taking total to 24,068; official numbers published ahead of commemoration events

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 6:23 am Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

Israeli soldiers place Israeli flags on the graves of fallen soldiers at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, on April 11, 2021. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Fifty-six soldiers were killed during their military service since Israel’s last Memorial Day, according to figures released by the Defense Ministry on Friday.

Another 84 disabled veterans died due to complications from injuries sustained during their service.

The numbers brought the total to 24,068 of those who have died during service to the country since 1860.

The annual figures include all soldiers and police who died in the past year, whether as a result of accidents, illness, or suicide.

Israel’s Memorial Day will commence next Tuesday evening when a one-minute siren will blare across the country. On Wednesday morning, a two-minute siren will sound ahead of national memorial ceremonies at Israel’s 52 military cemeteries.

Memorial Day is one of Israel’s few national, non-religious holidays, during which large swaths of the Israeli public typically visit the graves of loved ones and comrades.

View of the National Hall of Remembrance at Mount Herzl, Jerusalem, on October 10, 2019. (Flash90)

In 2020, during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Memorial Day ceremonies took place without audiences, and smaller events planned for municipal cemeteries across the country were canceled for fear of coronavirus outbreaks. Last year, there were still some outdoor virus-related restrictions in place, but this year they have been lifted entirely.

