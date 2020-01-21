AppsFlyer marketing analytics company raises $210m

The marketing analytics startup AppsFlyer said Tuesday that it had secured $210 million in a series D funding round.

The funding was led by New York-based equity firm General Atlantic.

AppsFlyer, now based in San Francisco, California, was founded in 2011 by Israelis Oren Kaniel and Reshef Mann and previously headquartered in Herzliya.

The company provides measurement tools to companies for data on mobile advertising, which help gauge the success of marketing campaigns.

AppsFlyer currently has development offices in Israel in Herzliya and Haifa.

The firm has secured a total of $294 million in funding and employs 850 people in 18 global offices. It has over 12,000 customers, including eBay, HBO, Nike and NBC, and its tools are integrated in over 5,000 tech partners, including Facebook, Google, Twitter, Salesforce and Apple Search Ads.

AppsFlyer last year saw over $150 million in annual recurring revenue, it said.

“Robust attribution has become critical to the ecosystem. In 2019 alone, our customers made $28B worth of decisions using AppsFlyer,” CEO and cofounder Kaniel said in a statement. “The natural progression for us is to maintain an open platform for partners and third-party developers, allowing them to add their own custom solutions on top of ours. This will enable brands to innovate in ways that are almost unimaginable today.”