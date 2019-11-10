Dozens said injured as police clash with Palestinians in East Jerusalem

Border Police officers clashed Saturday night with residents of the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya.

According to Palestinian reports dozens of locals were injured by tear gas, baton blows and rubber bullets, as was at least one officer, who was hurt by a rock hurled by a rioter.

Tensions have flared in the neighborhood, a site of frequent clashes between Palestinians and security forces, after the police unilaterally violated an agreement it had with the residents to keep officers away from schools during the school day, Haaretz reported.

According to the report, residents reached the agreement with senior police officers on Monday night. But already on Wednesday morning, police units were deployed to school entrances in violation of the deal, the report said.

There was no immediate comment on the clashes from police.

Last month, a passerby was seriously injured by a Molotov cocktail that was thrown at police but hit his car in Issawiya, police said.

A policeman was also lightly injured as he helped drag the man out of the car, and was treated at the scene.