IDF said to once again demolish home of soldier’s killer after family rebuilds

Israeli security forces on Thursday morning once more demolished the home of a Palestinian convicted of murdering an Israeli soldier in the West Bank last year, Palestinians reported, after the man’s family rebuilt it following its original destruction.

The Israeli army had previously destroyed the family home of Islam Yousef Abu Hamid in Ramallah in December 2018.

According to Palestinian reports a riot broke out in the area, with soldiers firing tear gas at the protesters in response.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The Israel Defense Forces did not comment on the reports.

Israel has a policy of demolishing the homes of Palestinians it says are behind deadly attacks against Israelis, saying it acts as a deterrent. Critics denounce it as a form of collective punishment that makes families homeless and can provoke further violence.

In July an Israeli military court sentenced Abu Hamid to life in prison plus eight months for killing Staff Sgt. Ronen Lubarsky by dropping a marble slab on his head from the third floor of a building. Abu Hamid was also ordered to pay the victim’s family NIS 258,000 ($72,900).

The 20-year-old IDF soldier, a special forces member, was attacked during an arrest operation in the al-Amari refugee camp in Ramallah on May 24, 2018. He died of his injuries two days later.

The IDF said that the soldiers had been on a mission to arrest members of a terror cell who had been carrying out shooting attacks.

Abu Hamid had been incarcerated in Israeli prison from 2004 to 2009 for terrorist activities committed on behalf of the Hamas terrorist group.

After the December 2018 demolition of the family home, Mahmoud Al-Aloul, deputy chairman of the Fatah party, said the Palestinian Authority would pay for it to be rebuilt.

The Hamid family had asked the High Court of Justice to nullify the IDF’s demolition order because at the time their son had not yet been convicted of killing Lubarsky, while arguing that demolishing the entire building would cause disproportionate harm to the other occupants who were not involved in the attack. The family also argued that the IDF only moved to demolish the entire building at the urging of the Lubarsky family.

In the unanimous decision, the court acknowledged that razing the entire building would unfairly harm some residents, but said Israel’s security considerations and the need to establish deterrence against future attacks “did not justify reducing the scope of the demolition order.”

Last September, Hamid’s family was informed that the IDF intended to destroy all four stories of the building, and not just two floors as had previously been stated.

The IDF noted that the home was erected on a plot where a building was previously demolished in the 1990s, following an attack by Hamid’s brother. At the time, the family was ordered not to rebuild the structure.