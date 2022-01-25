IDF soldier gets jail for TikTok video of himself firing across border into Gaza

An IDF soldier stationed along the Gaza border has been sentenced to 10 days in military prison for shooting in the air toward the enclave in a video that was uploaded to the social media app TikTok.
In the short clip, which was set to music and apparently filmed by another person, the soldier can be seen firing his rifle over the border fence and toward the Palestinian territory.
There did not appear to be anyone on the other side of the fence at the time.
Commanding officers found that the shooting did not align with open fire regulations.
“The soldier’s behavior in the video does not conform with the norms expected of soldiers and commanders,” the IDF said in a statement.
Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition
by email and never miss our top stories
By signing up, you agree to the terms
Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip is its most volatile and there are numerous incidents each year of Palestinians from the coastal enclave trying to cross the fence, damage it in rioting, or carry out attacks on Israeli security forces.
Telling an urgent story
Join our Community
Join our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
During a global pandemic, one tiny country is producing research that's helping to guide health policy across the world. How effective are COVID-19 vaccines? After the initial two shots, does a third dose help? What about a fourth?
When The Times of Israel began covering COVID-19, we had no idea that our small beat would become such a central part of the global story. Who could have known that Israel would be first at nearly every juncture of the vaccination story - and generate the research that's so urgently needed today?
Our team has covered this story with the rigor and accuracy that characterizes Times of Israel reporting across topics. If it’s important to you that this kind of media organization exists and thrives, I urge you to support our work. Will you join The Times of Israel Community today?
Thank you,
Nathan Jeffay, Health & Science Correspondent
You’re serious. We appreciate that!
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we come to work every day - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
comments