Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page

IDF soldier gets jail for TikTok video of himself firing across border into Gaza

Serviceman sentenced to 10 days in military prison for shooting into the air at boundary for no apparent reason

By TOI staff 25 January 2022, 10:53 am Edit
Screen capture from video of an IDF soldier firing across the Israeli-Gaza border in a clip that was posted on the TikTok video-sharing app. (Twitter)
Screen capture from video of an IDF soldier firing across the Israeli-Gaza border in a clip that was posted on the TikTok video-sharing app. (Twitter)

An IDF soldier stationed along the Gaza border has been sentenced to 10 days in military prison for shooting in the air toward the enclave in a video that was uploaded to the social media app TikTok.

In the short clip, which was set to music and apparently filmed by another person, the soldier can be seen firing his rifle over the border fence and toward the Palestinian territory.

There did not appear to be anyone on the other side of the fence at the time.

Commanding officers found that the shooting did not align with open fire regulations.

“The soldier’s behavior in the video does not conform with the norms expected of soldiers and commanders,” the IDF said in a statement.

Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip is its most volatile and there are numerous incidents each year of Palestinians from the coastal enclave trying to cross the fence, damage it in rioting, or carry out attacks on Israeli security forces.

 

read more:
comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed