IDF soldier gets jail for TikTok video of himself firing across border into Gaza

An IDF soldier stationed along the Gaza border has been sentenced to 10 days in military prison for shooting in the air toward the enclave in a video that was uploaded to the social media app TikTok.

In the short clip, which was set to music and apparently filmed by another person, the soldier can be seen firing his rifle over the border fence and toward the Palestinian territory.

There did not appear to be anyone on the other side of the fence at the time.

Commanding officers found that the shooting did not align with open fire regulations.

“The soldier’s behavior in the video does not conform with the norms expected of soldiers and commanders,” the IDF said in a statement.

Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip is its most volatile and there are numerous incidents each year of Palestinians from the coastal enclave trying to cross the fence, damage it in rioting, or carry out attacks on Israeli security forces.

נהג באוגדת עזה נשלח לעשרה ימים בכלא, אחרי שירה לכיוון הרצועה. מילא ירה, גם העלה את התיעוד לטיקטוק pic.twitter.com/HufCn9vumH — רועי שרון Roy Sharon (@roysharon11) January 24, 2022