Shin Bet says Iran-led operation to recruit Israeli assets thwarted

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Iran hints at quid pro quo for seized British tanker
President Hassan Rouhani suggests that Iran might release a UK-flagged ship if Britain takes similar steps to release an Iranian oil tanker seized off Gibraltar earlier this month.
Speaking during a regular Cabinet meeting, Rouhani says if Britain reverses its “wrong actions, including what they did in Gibraltar,” then “they will receive a proper response from Iran.”
Rouhani adds that while Iran does not seek a military conflict, it will not allow threats to its security in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz. He described as “professional and brave” Friday’s seizure by Iranian paramilitary forces of the UK-flagged ship in the strait.
Both sides have called the interception of one another’s ships “hostile acts” and “piracy.”
— AP
Israel thwarts Iranian intel operation to recruit assets using fake Facebook profiles
The Shin Bet security service reveals that it has busted an Iranian intelligence network operating in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
The Shin Bet says the network was exposed in a joint operation with the police and the Israel Defense Forces several months ago.
The network was operated from Syria by an operative called “Abu Jihad,” who worked to recruit Israeli intelligence assets through Facebook and other social media sites.
Abu Jihad was tasked with gathering the locations of IDF bases, police stations, hospitals and other possible targets for a future Iranian attack.
According to the Shin Bet, Abu Jihad managed to recruit at least one person to carry out an attack against an Israeli target. The security agency says the vast majority of the attempts to reach out on Facebook were largely ignored by Israelis because the fake profiles set up by Abu Jihad and his associates appeared suspicious looking.
3 Sunni Muslims imprisoned for firebombing Australian mosque
Three Sunni Muslim men are sentenced to prison terms of 16 and 22 years on convictions including engaging in a terror act by burning down a Shiite mosque in the Australian city of Melbourne three years ago.
A Victoria state Supreme Court jury convicts Abdullah Chaarani, 28, Ahmed Mohamed, 26, and Hatim Moukhaiber, 31, in May over the firebombing of the Imam Ali Islamic Center in December 2016. No one was injured.
Mohamed and Moukhaiber had both denied any involvement. Chaarani admitted his role, but argued he had been part of an act of protest, advocacy or dissent, but not terrorism. They each faced a potential sentence of life in prison.
Chaarani and Mohamed were also found guilty of attempting to commit a terror act over a failed attempt to burn the mosque down two weeks earlier.
The words “Islamic State” were also spray painted on the exterior of the building.
Mohamed and Chaarani had previously been convicted of planning a terrorist attack on central Melbourne locations including the Federation Square restaurant and nightclub precinct, St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral and Flinders Street train station on Christmas Day in 2016.
They were among five men found guilty in November last year after the plot was foiled by police who listened to their plans and watched their reconnaissance at Federation Square. The five have yet to be sentenced on those convictions.
— AP
