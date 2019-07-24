Turkey not satisfied by US proposal for a Syria safe zone

Turkey’s foreign minister says a new US proposal concerning the creation of a possible “safe zone” in northern Syria is not “satisfactory” and suggests Turkey will launch a new offensive in Syria if an agreement is not reached soon.

Mevlut Cavusoglu makes the comments after US and Turkish delegations discussed a possible safe zone earlier today.

He says Turkey and the United States do not agree on the size of the possible zone or how it would be administered.

Turkey views Kurdish fighters who have fought alongside the United States against the Islamic State group as terrorists and wants the safe zone established to keep the fighters away from the border. It has recently been sending troop reinforcements to its border region.

