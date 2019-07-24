Iran hints at quid pro quo for seized British tanker

President Hassan Rouhani suggests that Iran might release a UK-flagged ship if Britain takes similar steps to release an Iranian oil tanker seized off Gibraltar earlier this month.

Speaking during a regular Cabinet meeting, Rouhani says if Britain reverses its “wrong actions, including what they did in Gibraltar,” then “they will receive a proper response from Iran.”

Rouhani adds that while Iran does not seek a military conflict, it will not allow threats to its security in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz. He described as “professional and brave” Friday’s seizure by Iranian paramilitary forces of the UK-flagged ship in the strait.

Both sides have called the interception of one another’s ships “hostile acts” and “piracy.”

