Barak tells center-left parties to put ego aside and unite to unseat Netanyahu

Former prime minister Ehud Barak is calling for unity among center-left parties ahead of the September elections, saying that unseating current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the greatest priority.

“The question is not which of us will head the list, but whether Netanyahu will continue to head this country,” he posts on Twitter.

“We don’t have time to waste on ego games and electoral fantasies, we must unite, the entire democratic camp must join hands,” Barak says.

The post comes as Labor Party leader Amir Peretz faces criticism for saying he would not join forces with either Meretz or Barak before the fall vote, stoking some anger within the party.

All three other parties in the center-left camp — Meretz, Blue and White and Barak’s Israel Democratic Party — have indicated their willingness to forge alliances with Labor for the election.