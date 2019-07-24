British PM May tenders her resignation to Queen Elizabeth II

Theresa May leaves 10 Downing St. for the final time as prime minister and is heading for Buckingham Palace to resign.

In a formal handover of power, May will ask Queen Elizabeth II to invite her successor Boris Johnson to form a government. Johnson will then visit the palace, and leave as Britain’s new prime minister.

May is stepping down after failing to secure lawmakers’ support for a Brexit deal and lead Britain out of the European Union.

"I hope every young girl who has seen a woman prime minister now knows for sure there are no limits to what they can achieve" Theresa May thanks the public and her husband Philip as she leaves Downing Street for final time Latest updates https://t.co/WK9cAm5PAZ pic.twitter.com/DPbphsgTrI — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 24, 2019

In a final speech outside 10 Downing St. with husband Philip by her side, May says it had been “the greatest honor” to serve as Britain’s prime minister.

And she says: “I hope that every young girl who has seen a woman prime minister now knows for sure there are no limits to what they can achieve.”

— AP