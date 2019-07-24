The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Iran challenges Trump claim drone at ‘bottom of sea’
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards denies losing a drone and challenges the United States to prove President Donald Trump’s claims they could find it at the bottom of the sea.
“I officially declare that none of Islamic Iran’s drones have been downed,” Major-General Hossein Salami was quoted as saying on the Guards’ official website.
“If our enemies have any claims on downing Iranian drones, they should show their proof,” he adds.
Yesterday, the commander of American forces in the region said a US warship may have brought down two Iranian drones during a stand-off in the strategic Gulf last week.
Iran, which last month shot down a US Global Hawk drone that it said had ventured into its airspace, has repeatedly denied it lost any of its own unmanned aerial vehicles.
In reaction to the Iranian denials, Trump yesterday insisted that a drone had been downed.
“You can see it laying right down on the bottom of that beautiful bed of water,” the US president said in remarks posted on the White House website.
Iran’s defense minister Brigadier-General Amir Hatami responded to Trump this morning by saying the Islamic republic had put on display the wreckage of the US drone it shot down.
“If anyone claims that they have downed one of our drones they must show its (wreckage),” Hatami says according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.
— AFP
Mueller disputes Trump claim he wanted FBI job
Special counsel Robert Mueller is disputing President Donald Trump’s claim that Mueller was rebuffed in a bid to fill the post of FBI director.
Facing questions from congressional lawmakers, Mueller said he spoke with Trump about the FBI job before he was named as special counsel, but “not as a candidate.”
Then-White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has said that while the White House invited Mueller to speak to the president about the FBI and thought about asking him to become director again, Mueller did not come in looking for a job.
Trump tweeted Wednesday that there are “numerous witnesses,” including Vice President Mike Pence, who could say that Mueller applied and interviewed for the job and was “turned down” for it.
Pence spokesperson Alyssa Farah told the Associated Press that the vice president “was present in the Oval Office when Robert Mueller interviewed for the job of FBI Director in May of 2017.”
— AP
British PM May tenders her resignation to Queen Elizabeth II
Outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May formally tenders her resignation to Queen Elizabeth II as her successor Boris Johnson prepares to take over.
Theresa May arrives at Buckingham Palace, where she will meet the Queen and formally resign as prime minister #NewPrimeMinister https://t.co/G7fwGGd13I pic.twitter.com/rEwZkbgFoH
— ITV News (@itvnews) July 24, 2019
May arrives at the palace after earlier urging Johnson to deliver Brexit “in a way that works for the whole United Kingdom” — an allusion to the deep divisions that the issue has caused in the country.
— AFP
Theresa May heads to Buckingham Palace to resign
Theresa May leaves 10 Downing St. for the final time as prime minister and is heading for Buckingham Palace to resign.
In a formal handover of power, May will ask Queen Elizabeth II to invite her successor Boris Johnson to form a government. Johnson will then visit the palace, and leave as Britain’s new prime minister.
May is stepping down after failing to secure lawmakers’ support for a Brexit deal and lead Britain out of the European Union.
"I hope every young girl who has seen a woman prime minister now knows for sure there are no limits to what they can achieve"
Theresa May thanks the public and her husband Philip as she leaves Downing Street for final time
Latest updates https://t.co/WK9cAm5PAZ pic.twitter.com/DPbphsgTrI
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 24, 2019
In a final speech outside 10 Downing St. with husband Philip by her side, May says it had been “the greatest honor” to serve as Britain’s prime minister.
And she says: “I hope that every young girl who has seen a woman prime minister now knows for sure there are no limits to what they can achieve.”
— AP
Court orders nurses to end 2-day strike, enter negotiations with Health Ministry
The Tel Aviv Labor Court orders nurses to end their labor strike and enter negotiations with the Health Ministry on reducing their workload, ending a two-day standoff.
Nurses went on strike across Israel yesterday after negotiations between the National Nurses Union and the Health Ministry broke down a day earlier. The nurses are protesting what they say are poor working conditions, heavy caseloads amid a manpower shortage, and low standards of care.
The court decision allows the nurses to continue with smaller protests, such as refusing to perform non-essential tests or computerize information, according to reports. But the decision also reportedly allows the ministry to reduce their salaries in retaliation.
The court decision is welcomed by the Health Ministry, which says it will immediately resume talks with the National Nurses Union.
Mueller says Russia report did not exonerate Trump
Former special prosecutor Robert Mueller tells US lawmakers that his report on Russia election interference does not exonerate Donald Trump, as the president has repeatedly asserted.
“The finding indicates that the president was not exculpated from the acts that he allegedly committed,” Mueller says in the opening minutes of a closely watched hearing before the House Judiciary Committee.
Answering questions by panel chairman Jerry Nadler, the former FBI director says that “no,” the 448-page report did not exonerate Trump.
Mueller says the president engaged in multiple acts that had the potential to exert undue influence over investigations into Russian election interference.
— AFP
US imposes record $5b. fine, restrictions on Facebook in privacy probe
US regulators formalize a record $5 billion fine on Facebook for privacy violations in a settlement requiring the world’s biggest social network to “submit to new restrictions and a modified corporate structure.”
The Federal Trade Commission says the penalty is the largest ever imposed on any company for violating consumers’ privacy and one of the largest penalties ever assessed by the US government for any violation.
“Despite repeated promises to its billions of users worldwide that they could control how their personal information is shared, Facebook undermined consumers’ choices,” FTC Chairman Joe Simons says in a statement after the split decision by the agency, with two members saying the penalty was insufficient.
— AFP
Long-awaited Mueller hearing opens in US Congress
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler says his committee has “a responsibility to address” the evidence that former special counsel Robert Mueller has uncovered in his Trump-Russia investigation.
Opening a three-hour hearing with Mueller, Nadler says there are themes to the hearing: “responsibility, integrity, and accountability.”
Nadler lays out the examples from Mueller’s report that committee members intend to focus on while questioning the reluctant former special counsel.
Mueller wrote in the document that he could not exonerate US President Donald Trump on obstruction of justice.
He noted Trump’s directions to then-White House counsel Donald McGahn to have Mueller removed and, once that was made public, orders from Trump to McGahn to deny it happened.
Nadler says “not even the president is above the law.”
— AP
Erdan welcomes US vote against Israel boycott movement
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan welcomes a US congressional resolution opposing the Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel, while Palestinians say the decision is a blow to human rights and free speech.
The House of Representatives passed the resolution yesterday by a 398-17 margin.
The BDS movement promotes boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israeli institutions and businesses in what it says is a nonviolent campaign against Israeli abuses against Palestinians. Israel says the campaign masks a deeper goal of delegitimizing and even destroying the Jewish state.
Erdan, who leads Israel’s efforts against BDS, calls the resolution an “important achievement” and a powerful show of bipartisan support for Israel.
The BDS movement says the resolution is “based on lies and aims to demonize powerful resistance to Israel’s military occupation and apartheid.”
— AP
Owner of UK ship seized by Iran contacts crew
The owner of the UK-flagged ship held by Iran says it has made first contact with the crew of 23 since its seizure five days ago in the Strait of Hormuz.
Stena Bulk says in a statement it had direct communication with the crew of the Stena Impero olast night. The ship’s master said “that everyone was safe with good cooperation with the Iranian personnel onboard.”
The crew are mostly Indian, but also include Filipino, Russian and Latvian nationals. Iranian state TV aired video of the crew onboard the vessel off Iran’s port of Bandar Abbas earlier this week.
Stena Bulk’s CEO Erik Hanell says the company appreciates this as “a first sign that we will soon see more positive progress from the Iranian authorities.”
— AP
Turkey not satisfied by US proposal for a Syria safe zone
Turkey’s foreign minister says a new US proposal concerning the creation of a possible “safe zone” in northern Syria is not “satisfactory” and suggests Turkey will launch a new offensive in Syria if an agreement is not reached soon.
Mevlut Cavusoglu makes the comments after US and Turkish delegations discussed a possible safe zone earlier today.
He says Turkey and the United States do not agree on the size of the possible zone or how it would be administered.
Turkey views Kurdish fighters who have fought alongside the United States against the Islamic State group as terrorists and wants the safe zone established to keep the fighters away from the border. It has recently been sending troop reinforcements to its border region.
— AP
Iran hints at quid pro quo for seized British tanker
President Hassan Rouhani suggests that Iran might release a UK-flagged ship if Britain takes similar steps to release an Iranian oil tanker seized off Gibraltar earlier this month.
Speaking during a regular Cabinet meeting, Rouhani says if Britain reverses its “wrong actions, including what they did in Gibraltar,” then “they will receive a proper response from Iran.”
Rouhani adds that while Iran does not seek a military conflict, it will not allow threats to its security in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz. He described as “professional and brave” Friday’s seizure by Iranian paramilitary forces of the UK-flagged ship in the strait.
Both sides have called the interception of one another’s ships “hostile acts” and “piracy.”
— AP
Israel thwarts Iranian intel operation to recruit assets using fake Facebook profiles
The Shin Bet security service reveals that it has busted an Iranian intelligence network operating in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
The Shin Bet says the network was exposed in a joint operation with the police and the Israel Defense Forces several months ago.
The network was operated from Syria by an operative called “Abu Jihad,” who worked to recruit Israeli intelligence assets through Facebook and other social media sites.
Abu Jihad was tasked with gathering the locations of IDF bases, police stations, hospitals and other possible targets for a future Iranian attack.
According to the Shin Bet, Abu Jihad managed to recruit at least one person to carry out an attack against an Israeli target. The security agency says the vast majority of the attempts to reach out on Facebook were largely ignored by Israelis because the fake profiles set up by Abu Jihad and his associates appeared suspicious looking.
3 Sunni Muslims imprisoned for firebombing Australian mosque
Three Sunni Muslim men are sentenced to prison terms of 16 and 22 years on convictions including engaging in a terror act by burning down a Shiite mosque in the Australian city of Melbourne three years ago.
A Victoria state Supreme Court jury convicts Abdullah Chaarani, 28, Ahmed Mohamed, 26, and Hatim Moukhaiber, 31, in May over the firebombing of the Imam Ali Islamic Center in December 2016. No one was injured.
Mohamed and Moukhaiber had both denied any involvement. Chaarani admitted his role, but argued he had been part of an act of protest, advocacy or dissent, but not terrorism. They each faced a potential sentence of life in prison.
Chaarani and Mohamed were also found guilty of attempting to commit a terror act over a failed attempt to burn the mosque down two weeks earlier.
The words “Islamic State” were also spray painted on the exterior of the building.
Mohamed and Chaarani had previously been convicted of planning a terrorist attack on central Melbourne locations including the Federation Square restaurant and nightclub precinct, St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral and Flinders Street train station on Christmas Day in 2016.
They were among five men found guilty in November last year after the plot was foiled by police who listened to their plans and watched their reconnaissance at Federation Square. The five have yet to be sentenced on those convictions.
— AP
comments