TV hosts Yinon Magal and Shimon Riklin in talks to join New Right — report

Right-wing media personalities Yinon Magal and Shimon Riklin are in talks to join the New Right Party, according to a Channel 13 report.

The two are hosts of a political TV show called “Riklin and Magal” on Channel 20. Magal is a former Jewish Home MK who resigned from the Knesset over claims of sexual assault when he headed the Walla news website.

If they join, Magal and Riklin are expected to be at the top of the list after Justice Minister Ayalet Shaked and Naftali Bennett.

Magal and Riklin have declined to comment on the Channel 13 report.