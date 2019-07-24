Swedish owner of tanker seized by Iran says crew ‘safe’

The Swedish company that owns the UK-flagged oil tanker seized by Iran said Wednesday it had finally been able to contact its crew being held on board and they declared themselves “safe.”

Stena Bulk says in a statement that the ship’s captain “advised that everyone was safe with good cooperation with the Iranian personnel onboard.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized control of the Stena Impero tanker last Friday as it was navigating through an international passage in the middle of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow chokepoint at the entrance of the Gulf.

The ship has since been held off shore near Iran’s southern port of Bandar Abbas.

Iranian officials have given varying reasons for its seizure and continued detention.

