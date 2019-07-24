Mueller says Russia report did not exonerate Trump

Former special prosecutor Robert Mueller tells US lawmakers that his report on Russia election interference does not exonerate Donald Trump, as the president has repeatedly asserted.

“The finding indicates that the president was not exculpated from the acts that he allegedly committed,” Mueller says in the opening minutes of a closely watched hearing before the House Judiciary Committee.

Answering questions by panel chairman Jerry Nadler, the former FBI director says that “no,” the 448-page report did not exonerate Trump.

Mueller says the president engaged in multiple acts that had the potential to exert undue influence over investigations into Russian election interference.

— AFP