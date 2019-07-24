Long-awaited Mueller hearing opens in US Congress

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler says his committee has “a responsibility to address” the evidence that former special counsel Robert Mueller has uncovered in his Trump-Russia investigation.

Opening a three-hour hearing with Mueller, Nadler says there are themes to the hearing: “responsibility, integrity, and accountability.”

Nadler lays out the examples from Mueller’s report that committee members intend to focus on while questioning the reluctant former special counsel.

Mueller wrote in the document that he could not exonerate US President Donald Trump on obstruction of justice.

He noted Trump’s directions to then-White House counsel Donald McGahn to have Mueller removed and, once that was made public, orders from Trump to McGahn to deny it happened.

Nadler says “not even the president is above the law.”

— AP