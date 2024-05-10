PM hoping to overcome differences with Biden, says ‘no choice’ but to destroy Hamas

In apparent shot at Biden and others, Netanyahu tells Dr. Phil that some world leaders privately tell him that Hamas needs to be destroyed, but “when they are faced with all this propaganda, all this madness in the campuses… they begin to fray, some of them. But I don’t fray. We’ll do what we have to do to protect ourselves.”

Asked further about the anti-Israel unrest at US universities, Netanyahu says Hamas’s stated aim of destroying Israel “is not resistance.”

“You have a lot of ignorant people, who I’m sorry to say, whose sense of history at best goes back to breakfast, not even that. They don’t have the faintest clue what Hamas is,” the prime minister says, citing Hamas’s treatment of homosexuals and women.

He continues: “When they say ‘from the river to sea,’ that’s wipe out the State of Israel. They’re supporting genocide. Now, this is a sorry state of American education… There’s a deep rot and a bankruptcy there.”

Dr. Phil then asks Netanyahu about surging antisemitism in the United States, which the premier blames on “a fusion of radical Islam and the ultra-anarchist left.”

“The only thing they agree on is that Israel has to be destroyed and America has to be destroyed,” he says.