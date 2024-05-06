Specifics of a deal Hamas says it accepts, and that Israel says does not meet its terms

The Gaza terror group Hamas said on Monday that it had agreed to a three-phase deal for a ceasefire and hostages-for-prisoners swap, although an Israeli official said the deal was not acceptable to Israel because the terms it had previously approved had been “softened.”

Hamas officials claimed Monday evening that the deal would yield an end to the war, whereas Israel has said repeatedly that it will not accept a deal that involves ending the war and will resume its campaign to destroy Hamas once any deal has been carried out.

The United States, which alongside Qatar and Egypt has played a mediation role in the talks, said it was studying the Hamas response and would discuss it with Middle East allies.

The specifics set out by Hamas on Monday differ to some extent from the reported terms of what the US hailed a week ago as an “extremely generous” Israeli offer.

Based on details announced so far by Hamas officials and an official briefed on the talks, the deal that the terrorist group said it had agreed to includes the following:

Phase one:

– 42-day truce period.

– Hamas’s release of 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for Israel’s release of large numbers of Palestinian security prisoners from Israeli jails.

– Israel’s partial withdrawal of troops from Gaza and allowing free movement of Palestinians from south to north Gaza.

Phase two:

– Another 42-day period that features an agreement to restore a “sustainable calm” to Gaza, language that an official briefed on the talks said Hamas and Israel had agreed to, in order to take discussion of a “permanent ceasefire” off the table.

– The withdrawal of most Israeli troops from Gaza.

– Hamas’s release of hostages — Israeli reservists and some soldiers — in exchange for Israel releasing more Palestinian security prisoners from jail.

Phase three:

– The completion of exchanging bodies and starting the implementation of reconstruction according to the plan overseen by Qatar, Egypt, and the United Nations.

– Ending the complete blockade on the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s stance

Israel has consistently said it will not accept a deal that provides for a permanent ceasefire, and that it will resume its military campaign after any truce-for-hostages deal, in order to complete its two declared war goals: returning the hostages and destroying Hamas’s military and governance capabilities.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also said that Israel will ensure there can be no future terrorist threat to Israel from Gaza.

Netanyahu’s office said late Monday that the Hamas offer was far from meeting Israel’s essential demands, but that it would send negotiators to continue talks with the US, Egyptian, and Qatari mediators.

ToI Staff contributed to this report.