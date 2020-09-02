Supreme Court rejects Malka Leifer’s appeal, paving way for extradition

Saudi Arabia will allow flights between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to pass over its territory when the two countries open their skies to each other in the near future, Riyadh says.

The official Saudi press agency says Saudi Arabia will allow passage in its airspace to flights to and from the UAE “to all countries.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hails the decision. “Another huge breakthrough,” he tweets. “This will lower flight prices, shorten [flight] time and open up massive tourism.”