Authorities release names of three adults suspected in Eilat gang rape case
The names of a number of suspects in the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last month have been cleared for publication.
Two of the suspects indicted in the rape act itself are Issi Raphaelov, 28, and Ilizir Meirov, 27, both from Hadera. Two other minors have been indicted, but their names have not been released.
Seven others are suspected of other crimes including committing an indecent act, abetting a rape, conspiracy to commit a crime and failing to assist the 16-year-old alleged victim. They include six unnamed minors and one adult, named as Osher Shomo, 19, of the community of Noga near Ashkelon.
More charges are expected to be brought later against others.
Report assesses Israeli hotels will return to pre-pandemic revenue in 2024
An American consulting firm focused on the hospitality industry projects that Israel’s hotels will only return to pre-pandemic revenue levels in 2024.
However, the Israel Hotel Market Overview 2020 report by HVS, presented at a webinar organized by Israel Tourism Ministry, was generally positive.
“We are cautiously optimistic when considering the Israel hotel industry’s ability to recover at an accelerated pace compared to other countries in the Mediterranean region,” HVS said. “Although this crisis is unprecedented and still deeply uncertain, Israel’s hoteliers have had exceptional experience on how to thrive in periods of uncertainty.”
The report expects the RevPAR (revenue per available room) metric to sharply increase in 2021, occupancy to return to normal in 2023, and RevPAR to return to 2019 levels by 2024.
“We note that the situation remains fluid; forecasts may change as time passes and as more light is shed on the rate of recovery,” HVS says.
Conflicting reports on coronavirus antibodies’ resilience over time
Data from Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service shows that antibodies in patients who have recovered from coronavirus drop off precipitously within weeks, the Ynet news site reports.
MDA data further showed that some 17 percent of recovered patients did not produce antibodies at all, Ynet says.
Meanwhile a new study published in The New England Journal of Medicine has conflicting findings. In a study of some 30,000 people in Iceland — one of the largest yet — researchers found antibodies can last some four months.
There is no immediate explanation for this discrepancy, unfortunately, and it could be a result of sample sizes, different indicators surveyed and a plethora of other factors.
Sissi tells Netanyahu Egypt backs steps for regional peace, Palestinian state
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a phone call with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.
According to media reports, the two discuss the normalization deal between Jerusalem and Abu Dhabi, with Sissi saying he supports all steps that will encourage regional peace “in a manner that preserves the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and will allow the formation of an independent Palestinian state, while maintaining Israel’s security.”
Sissi also tells Netanyahu both Israel and the Palestinians must remain committed to calm in the Gaza Strip, adding that Egypt will continue efforts to lower tensions.
Rabbi with ties to Gulf: Saudi approval of flights over territory ‘historic’
Rabbi Marc Schneier, a New York-based rabbi who has close ties to several Gulf states and has long advocated for normalization with Israel, hails the new Saudi policy to allow flights between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to fly over its territory.
“Today’s announcement is historic and it also signals the beginning of the warming of relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Israel,” he tells The Times of Israel.
“While they are still deeply committed the Palestinian people, this first step is a big one and should be celebrated.”
Leifer plaintiff ‘exhilarated’ by Supreme Court ruling she’s fit for extradition
Dassi Erlich, one of Malka Leifer’s alleged sexual abuse victims, reacts to the Supreme Court’s decision that she is fit for extradition.
“[Six] years and 70 court hearings regarding Leifer’s mental fitness! We are exhilarated, finally an end in sight!” she tweets. “During this tumultuous journey there were moments that this did not seem possible!”
“Bring on Sept 21 and an extradition decision!” she adds, referring to the date set for a court session in which the Jerusalem District Court is expected to rule on Leifer’s extradition.
If Jerusalem District Court Judge Chana Miriam Lomp approves Leifer’s extradition on September 21, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn will have to sign off on the order. However, both the court decision and Nissenkorn’s stamp of approval can be appealed to the Supreme Court as well.
Saudis okay Israel-UAE flights over territory; Netanyahu hails ‘breakthrough’
Saudi Arabia will allow flights between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to pass over its territory when the two countries open their skies to each other in the near future, Riyadh says.
The official Saudi press agency says Saudi Arabia will allow passage in its airspace to flights to and from the UAE “to all countries.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hails the decision. “Another huge breakthrough,” he says. “This will lower flight prices, shorten [flight] time and open up massive tourism. It’ll open up our economy.”
“It’ll do something more,” he says. “It’ll open up the [far] east. When you fly to Thailand or anywhere else in Asia it’ll shave off hours and rates.”
Amid mass infections at yeshivas, top rabbi tells students not to get tested
Amid reports of hundreds of yeshiva students contracting the coronavirus in recent days, a top rabbi of the ultra-Orthodox community has instructed students not to be tested — to avoid closures of institutions and mass quarantines.
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky cites a “fear of massive damage to Torah study” for his order.
According to the Ynet news site, some 800 yeshiva students were found positive for COVID-19 in recent days, leading to thousands being ordered to quarantine.
Supreme Court rejects Malka Leifer’s appeal, says she’s fit for extradition
The Supreme Court rejects Malka Leifer’s appeal against a lower court’s ruling that the alleged serial pedophile is mentally fit to be extradited to Australia.
This means Leifer’s extradition itself can now be discussed, after dozens of court hearings over six years dealt with the question of her mental fitness, eventually causing a diplomatic rift with Canberra.
The judges unanimously reject Leifer’s appeal, saying none of the arguments presented by her lawyers point to her being mentally unfit to stand trial and be extradited.
Leifer is wanted in Australia on more than 70 counts of molesting girls she taught at an Orthodox Jewish school in Melbourne. She fled the country to Israel in 2008.
