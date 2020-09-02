Authorities release names of three adults suspected in Eilat gang rape case

The names of a number of suspects in the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last month have been cleared for publication.

Two of the suspects indicted in the rape act itself are Issi Raphaelov, 28, and Ilizir Meirov, 27, both from Hadera. Two other minors have been indicted, but their names have not been released.

Seven others are suspected of other crimes including committing an indecent act, abetting a rape, conspiracy to commit a crime and failing to assist the 16-year-old alleged victim. They include six unnamed minors and one adult, named as Osher Shomo, 19, of the community of Noga near Ashkelon.

More charges are expected to be brought later against others.