2 Bratslav Hasidim in Uman said diagnosed with coronavirus

A woman was questioned for several hours today on suspicion of sexually harassing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, for a tweet in which she made reference to her own experience of sexual harassment on social media, Haaretz reports.

After the Netanyahus complained last month that a Twitter user had threatened to rape Sara, Iris Boker wrote: “Such a big deal over a single rape threat. Just wait Bibi for it to be by a whole Arab village or Sudanese [immigrants]… After the rape there’s the option of fixing up her ugly disgruntled divorcee face. And the insult, it always comes… ‘Who will even touch you, whore?'”

It appears rather clear Boker was listing threats that she herself had received in the past.

“It’s unimaginable that I was summoned for questioning for such rubbish,” she tells Haaretz. “All I wanted to say was that at long last, Netanyahu remembers to talk about rape threats, after all that we as [female] leftists have suffered on the web from [his supporters]. But when it’s his wife, suddenly he’s appalled.”