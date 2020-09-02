FM says Israel-UAE ties already making Mideast safer, more prosperous

The Supreme Court has called an urgent session Sunday to discuss recent developments in the case of Roman Zadorov.

Supreme Court Justice Hanan Melcer tells the sides the court wants “clarifications” on various questions, without providing attorneys with further details, Channel 12 reports.

Zadorov, a Ukrainian-Israeli handyman, has spent more than a decade in prison for the brutal 2006 murder of Tair Rada. He has repeatedly asserted that he was wrongly convicted and has requested a retrial over new evidence.

Zadorov’s lawyers, along with many vocal members of the public, insist that Zadorov was framed for an act he didn’t commit and that the real murderer was a woman whose name is blocked from publication by a court order and who suffers from mental illness.