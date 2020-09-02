Kremlin says Russia ready to cooperate with Germany over Navalny case

Health Ministry figures show 2,901 coronavirus cases were diagnosed over the past 24 hours (between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 7 p.m. Wednesday), a new record, with the current case count at 121,023, of which 22,836 are active cases.

Eight people have died since midnight, taking the national death toll to 969.

Among patients, 422 are in serious condition (126 on ventilators), 159 are in moderate condition, and the rest have mild or no symptoms.

Meanwhile Channel 12 reports that more cities are set to be designated as “red,” meaning their infection rate is very high and leading to stricter limitations on the population. The new expected red cities are Bnei Brak, Nazareth, and Elad.