Supreme Court rejects Malka Leifer’s appeal, says she’s fit for extradition
Supreme Court rejects Malka Leifer’s appeal, paving way for extradition

After years of hearings, judges unanimously rule that alleged serial pedophile is mentally fit to stand trial in Australia, where she is wanted for molesting her ex-pupils

By TOI staff Today, 1:20 pm 0 Edit
In this photo from February 27, 2018, Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)
Supreme Court rejects Malka Leifer’s appeal, says she’s fit for extradition

The Supreme Court rejects Malka Leifer’s appeal against a lower court’s ruling that the alleged serial pedophile is mentally fit to be extradited to Australia.

This means Leifer’s extradition itself can now be discussed, after dozens of court hearings over six years dealt with the question of her mental fitness, eventually causing a diplomatic rift with Canberra.

The judges unanimously reject Leifer’s appeal, saying none of the arguments presented by her lawyers point to her being mentally unfit to stand trial and be extradited.

Leifer is wanted in Australia on more than 70 counts of molesting girls she taught at an Orthodox Jewish school in Melbourne. She fled the country to Israel in 2008.

