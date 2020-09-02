Rabbi with ties to Gulf: Saudi approval of flights over territory ‘historic’

Rabbi Marc Schneier, a New York-based rabbi who has close ties to several Gulf states and has long advocated for normalization with Israel, hails the new Saudi policy to allow flights between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to fly over its territory.

“Today’s announcement is historic and it also signals the beginning of the warming of relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Israel,” he tells The Times of Israel.

“While they are still deeply committed the Palestinian people, this first step is a big one and should be celebrated.”