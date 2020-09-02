Netanyahu says he thanked Egyptian leader for promoting stability in Gaza

More on the Netanyahu-Sissi phone call earlier. A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office says he thanked the Egyptian president “for Egypt’s support in advancing stability in the region, especially in Gaza, and asked that he continue assisting in the return of our prisoners and our missing.”

Egypt is seen as a key actor in calming tensions between Israel and Hamas along the Gaza border, including in the most recent flare-up.

“The leaders discussed regional challenges and the strengthening of relations and cooperation in a range of areas. They welcomed the development of relations with the United Arab Emirates.”