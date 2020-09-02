The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Netanyahu says he thanked Egyptian leader for promoting stability in Gaza
More on the Netanyahu-Sissi phone call earlier. A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office says he thanked the Egyptian president “for Egypt’s support in advancing stability in the region, especially in Gaza, and asked that he continue assisting in the return of our prisoners and our missing.”
Egypt is seen as a key actor in calming tensions between Israel and Hamas along the Gaza border, including in the most recent flare-up.
“The leaders discussed regional challenges and the strengthening of relations and cooperation in a range of areas. They welcomed the development of relations with the United Arab Emirates.”
Rosh Ha’ayin stabbing victim: Terrorist stabbed me 28 times, but I won
The victim of a likely terror attack last month who was stabbed multiple times by a Palestinian man says he’s standing on his feet again three weeks after the attack.
Refael Levi was stabbed in Rosh Ha’ayin on August 15 at a construction site. Initial reports about the stabbing indicated that it had occurred during a fight of some kind. But officials later said it was being investigated as a terror attack and that the assailant was a Palestinian man who had entered Israel illegally.
“This is my victory,” Refael Levi says on Facebook. “The terrorist, may he be damned, managed to stab me 28 times and injured me very, very badly. I nearly lost my life, but I won!”
He adds: “Today three weeks later I’m standing on my feet… That’s my answer to terrorism and that’s my answer to the terrorist. They teach their children to murder and hate, we teach ours to live and love!”
זה הניצחון שלי !לפני כמעט 3 שבועות נולדתי מחדש , נפצעתי אנוש ע"י מחבל בראש העין (כן זה אני)המחבל יימך שמו הצליח לדקור…
פורסם על ידי Refael Levi ב- יום רביעי, 2 בספטמבר 2020
Report: Cabinet meeting again set to be canceled next week amid tensions
With tensions between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz still high despite the delay of the budget deadline — and with it the threat of fresh elections — the weekly cabinet meeting is again set to be canceled Sunday, for a fifth time, Channel 12 reports.
Cabinet meeting cancellations, once virtually unheard of, have become a regular affair in recent weeks amid the crisis in the coalition.
Political sources tell Channel 12 Netanyahu remains angry at Gantz for his combative speech on the evening of the vote to delay the state budget deadline.
Top Muslim institution slams Charlie Hebdo for Muhammad cartoons reprint
Egypt’s highest Muslim authority Al-Azhar condemns French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo’s decision to reprint cartoons of Prophet Muhammad, as the trial opened over the subsequent 2015 terror attack on its Paris office.
“The insistence on the criminal act to republish these offensive cartoons embeds hate speech further and inflames the emotions of faithful followers of religions,” Al-Azhar’s Observatory for Combating Extremism says on its Facebook page.
Al-Azhar Observatory Condemns Charlie Hebdo's Reprint of Cartoon depicting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)"This act incites…
פורסם על ידי Al-Azhar Observatory for Combating Extremism ב- יום רביעי, 2 בספטמבר 2020
Charlie Hebdo, whose taboo-breaking style makes it a beacon of free speech for many but a lightning rod of racial insensitivity for others, marked the start of Wednesday’s trial by republishing the controversial cartoons that had angered Muslims globally.
Al-Azhar, also considered the foremost religious institution for Sunni Muslims, says the contentious decision to reprint the caricatures is “an unjustified provocation of the emotions of nearly two billion Muslims around the world.”
— AFP
Lapid confidant calls for Yesh Atid leadership primaries, says he’ll run
Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah, considered a close confidant of party leader Yair Lapid, has called for party primaries and said he will run for leadership.
“In recent days I told Yair Lapid of the urgent need to renew the face of the party,” Shelad tweeted earlier. “It must start with immediate primaries… I will run and will be happy for others to do so as well. Without this we will not be an alternative and we will not win.”
Yesh Atid was formed by Lapid in 2012 as a vehicle for his political aspirations. Shelah joined soon afterwards. The party has had no democratic process since its formation, with Lapid deciding on its roster for the Knesset. According to party statutes Lapid is to serve as its leader until the end of term of the 25th Knesset (with the current sitting of parliament being its 23rd).
Yesh Atid says in an official statement: “We are reviewing the matter with the party institutions.”
Saudi FM: Our position toward Palestinian cause has not changed
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan stresses on Twitter that the opening of Saudi airspace to flights between Israel and the United Arab Emirates does not change “the Kingdom’s firm and established positions toward the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people.”
He adds that Riyadh “appreciates all efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative.”
IDF chief spokesman enters quarantine after contact with virus patient
The chief spokesperson of the Israel Defense Forces, Brig. Gen. Hidai Zilberman, has been ordered into quarantine after being exposed to a coronavirus patient.
Zilberman is feeling well and will continue to work from home as much as possible, the army says.
Authorities release names of three adults suspected in Eilat gang rape case
The names of a number of suspects in the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last month have been cleared for publication.
Two of the suspects indicted in the rape act itself are Issi Raphaelov, 28, and Ilizir Meirov, 27, both from Hadera. Two other minors have been indicted, but their names have not been released.
Seven others are suspected of other crimes including committing an indecent act, abetting a rape, conspiracy to commit a crime and failing to assist the 16-year-old alleged victim. They include six unnamed minors and one adult, named as Osher Shomo, 19, of the community of Noga near Ashkelon.
More charges are expected to be brought later against others.
Report assesses Israeli hotels will return to pre-pandemic revenue in 2024
An American consulting firm focused on the hospitality industry projects that Israel’s hotels will only return to pre-pandemic revenue levels in 2024.
However, the Israel Hotel Market Overview 2020 report by HVS, presented at a webinar organized by Israel Tourism Ministry, was generally positive.
“We are cautiously optimistic when considering the Israel hotel industry’s ability to recover at an accelerated pace compared to other countries in the Mediterranean region,” HVS said. “Although this crisis is unprecedented and still deeply uncertain, Israel’s hoteliers have had exceptional experience on how to thrive in periods of uncertainty.”
The report expects the RevPAR (revenue per available room) metric to sharply increase in 2021, occupancy to return to normal in 2023, and RevPAR to return to 2019 levels by 2024.
“We note that the situation remains fluid; forecasts may change as time passes and as more light is shed on the rate of recovery,” HVS says.
Conflicting reports on coronavirus antibodies’ resilience over time
Data from Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service shows that antibodies in patients who have recovered from coronavirus drop off precipitously within weeks, the Ynet news site reports.
MDA data further showed that some 17 percent of recovered patients did not produce antibodies at all, Ynet says.
Meanwhile a new study published in The New England Journal of Medicine has conflicting findings. In a study of some 30,000 people in Iceland — one of the largest yet — researchers found antibodies can last some four months.
There is no immediate explanation for this discrepancy, unfortunately, and it could be a result of sample sizes, different indicators surveyed and a plethora of other factors.
Sissi tells Netanyahu Egypt backs steps for regional peace, Palestinian state
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a phone call with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.
According to media reports, the two discuss the normalization deal between Jerusalem and Abu Dhabi, with Sissi saying he supports all steps that will encourage regional peace “in a manner that preserves the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and will allow the formation of an independent Palestinian state, while maintaining Israel’s security.”
Sissi also tells Netanyahu both Israel and the Palestinians must remain committed to calm in the Gaza Strip, adding that Egypt will continue efforts to lower tensions.
Rabbi with ties to Gulf: Saudi approval of flights over territory ‘historic’
Rabbi Marc Schneier, a New York-based rabbi who has close ties to several Gulf states and has long advocated for normalization with Israel, hails the new Saudi policy to allow flights between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to fly over its territory.
“Today’s announcement is historic and it also signals the beginning of the warming of relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Israel,” he tells The Times of Israel.
“While they are still deeply committed the Palestinian people, this first step is a big one and should be celebrated.”
Leifer plaintiff ‘exhilarated’ by Supreme Court ruling she’s fit for extradition
Dassi Erlich, one of Malka Leifer’s alleged sexual abuse victims, reacts to the Supreme Court’s decision that she is fit for extradition.
“[Six] years and 70 court hearings regarding Leifer’s mental fitness! We are exhilarated, finally an end in sight!” she tweets. “During this tumultuous journey there were moments that this did not seem possible!”
“Bring on Sept 21 and an extradition decision!” she adds, referring to the date set for a court session in which the Jerusalem District Court is expected to rule on Leifer’s extradition.
6 years and 70 court hearings regarding Leifer's mental fitness! We are exhilarated, finally an end in sight!
During this tumultuous journey there were moments that this did not seem possible!
Bring on Sept 21 and an extradition decision!
Beyond excited! #bringleiferback
— Dassi Erlich #bringleiferback (@dassi_erlich) September 2, 2020
If Jerusalem District Court Judge Chana Miriam Lomp approves Leifer’s extradition on September 21, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn will have to sign off on the order. However, both the court decision and Nissenkorn’s stamp of approval can be appealed to the Supreme Court as well.
Saudis okay Israel-UAE flights over territory; Netanyahu hails ‘breakthrough’
Saudi Arabia will allow flights between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to pass over its territory when the two countries open their skies to each other in the near future, Riyadh says.
The official Saudi press agency says Saudi Arabia will allow passage in its airspace to flights to and from the UAE “to all countries.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hails the decision. “Another huge breakthrough,” he says. “This will lower flight prices, shorten [flight] time and open up massive tourism. It’ll open up our economy.”
“It’ll do something more,” he says. “It’ll open up the [far] east. When you fly to Thailand or anywhere else in Asia it’ll shave off hours and rates.”
Amid mass infections at yeshivas, top rabbi tells students not to get tested
Amid reports of hundreds of yeshiva students contracting the coronavirus in recent days, a top rabbi of the ultra-Orthodox community has instructed students not to be tested — to avoid closures of institutions and mass quarantines.
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky cites a “fear of massive damage to Torah study” for his order.
According to the Ynet news site, some 800 yeshiva students were found positive for COVID-19 in recent days, leading to thousands being ordered to quarantine.
Supreme Court rejects Malka Leifer’s appeal, says she’s fit for extradition
The Supreme Court rejects Malka Leifer’s appeal against a lower court’s ruling that the alleged serial pedophile is mentally fit to be extradited to Australia.
This means Leifer’s extradition itself can now be discussed, after dozens of court hearings over six years dealt with the question of her mental fitness, eventually causing a diplomatic rift with Canberra.
The judges unanimously reject Leifer’s appeal, saying none of the arguments presented by her lawyers point to her being mentally unfit to stand trial and be extradited.
Leifer is wanted in Australia on more than 70 counts of molesting girls she taught at an Orthodox Jewish school in Melbourne. She fled the country to Israel in 2008.
comments