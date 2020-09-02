World Zionist Organization says will send envoys to Jewish community in UAE

The World Zionist Organization says it will send permanent representatives to the Jewish community of the United Arab Emirates — its first permanent representatives to any Arab state.

The representatives will manage a Jewish daycare, give lessons on Jewish tradition, arrange events for holidays, and open a Hebrew school, WZO says.

“This is an important milestone in the history of the Zionist movement,” WZO Chair Avraham Duvdevani says in a statement to the media.

“We will continue to work in every way to strengthen the connection between Israel and Jewish communities in the Diaspora.”