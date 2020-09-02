Report: MK Shelah says Yesh Atid at ‘dead end’ under Lapid

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Yoel Leon visited the city of Uman today to review preparations for Rosh Hashanah celebrations at the Jewish pilgrimage site under coronavirus limitations, the Foreign Ministry says.

The ministry says Leon met with the local governor, mayor, police officials, and heads of the Bratslav Hasidic sect in the city. The ambassador and the governor agreed to maintain contact on issues that come up during the holiday, which draws thousands of Israelis every year.

This year, many have been blocked from travel to Uman, as Ukraine closed its doors over the weekend to foreigners.

Leon also says he asked authorities “to treat incidents of anti-Semitism decisively.”